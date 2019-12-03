Some critics say the deal is more advantageous to the U.S. since a 2.5% tariff on Japanese automobiles remains.

The deal will pave the way for cheaper American beef and other agricultural products in Japan.

Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration.

U.S. farmers have felt they were at a disadvantage compared to Australian or Canadian counterparts.

The U.S. and Japan have agreed to continue talks on trade.

