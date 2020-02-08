Serdar Berdymukhamedov is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his father, who has established a pervasive cult of personality since becoming Turkmenistan’s leader in 2006. By moving from the regional governorship to the ministerial post, the son is likely to gain prominence as the head of costly and visible projects.
Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves. Amid low prices for gas, Berdymukhamedov last year slashed state subsidies that allowed the country’s residents to use gas, electricity and water for free.
