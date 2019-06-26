A U.S. soldier aims his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Two American service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, a day after an unannounced visit to the country by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The military did not immediately provide any details of the deaths but indicated that the service members were killed in combat. The Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility, saying the two Americans were slain in an ambush in Wardak province, about 60 miles east of Kabul.

The deaths were reported three days ahead of a seventh round of U.S.-Taliban talks scheduled for June 29 in Qatar.

“The names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

In his brief visit to Kabul on Tuesday, Pompeo met President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai to discuss the need for a peaceful settlement to end nearly 18 years of warfare in Afghanistan involving the United States.

“Afghans yearn for peace and we share their desire to end the conflict,” he wrote on Twitter after the visit. “Peace would offer Afghans and the wider region a different future, one which we are ready to support.”



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, walks from a helicopter with U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, as Pompeo returns to his plane after an unannounced visit to Kabul. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Pompeo said in Kabul that the U.S. government hopes to reach a peace deal before Sept. 1.

Taliban fighters continue waging war, targeting Afghan government and foreign forces across the country despite engaging in a wide range of negotiations with U.S. officials and Afghan power brokers.

But the Taliban has refused to meet directly with Ghani’s government, disparaging him as a “stooge” of the Americans.

The two deaths Wednesday bring this year’s total of U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan to 10, according to iCasualties, a website that tracks casualties of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In April, three U.S. service members and a contractor were killed in car-bomb attack outside Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service personnel have died in Afghanistan since American forces intervened in the country after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, which were carried out by the al-Qaeda terrorist organization then based in Afghanistan under Taliban protection.

