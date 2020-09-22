The Second Intermediary Court of Beijing announced on its website Tuesday that Ren was sentenced to 18 years prison and fined about $619,000 for corruption and bribery in his previous position as chairman of Huayuan Real Estate Group.
The harsh sentence was not a surprise; few have criticized Xi in such a public way in China and escaped unscathed.
Nicknamed “Big Cannon Ren,” the real estate executive had amassed 37 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Ahead of his detention, Ren had used this wide reach to criticize Xi’s pandemic response to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the government’s propaganda campaigns.