Goni dodged the Manila region on Sunday night but left 125 cities and towns without electricity. About 2 million people were in the path of the storm, which came on the heels of two other typhoons in the past 10 days, and as the Philippines struggles with one of the region's worst coronavirus tolls.

As people began to clean up on Monday the death toll rose to 16, most from the province of Albay, where mud flow and rocks from the Mayon Volcano buried the village of San Francisco and covered some structures up to their roofs.

As of Monday, many of the estimated 389,000 evacuees nationwide were holing up in evacuation centers in churches, courts and schools — regular protocol for the typhoon-ravaged country, but now with an added layer of fear because of the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials reminded the public to maintain social distancing and sanitation, which can prove difficult in these typically overcrowded arrangements.

Officials raced to contact the hard-hit island province of Catanduanes, which became unreachable with phone lines down and its airport tower unresponsive. Photos of the damage that came through showed collapsed poles, felled trees, and homes made of light materials destroyed. A team from the national government has since been dispatched to the area to restore its connection.

About 700 vehicles and heavy equipment, as well as 4,000 personnel, were deployed for road clearing. Several bridges were destroyed, including one that split in half after a river swelled, according to local reports. Other roads were impassable due to fallen debris, floods and landslides.

Initial agricultural damage was estimated at $22 million, but the Agriculture Department said that around 242,000 hectares of rice had been saved.

With many affected communities still out of reach, the full cost of the damage may take days to assess. However, a relatively low initial death toll compared with previous storms — including Typhoon Molave last week — could point to improvement in the Philippines’ fraught disaster response.

John Leo Algo, secretariat of climate change lobby network Action Climate Philippines, noted a heightened sense of awareness among the Filipino public after Haiyan.

He also said that weather and climate monitoring systems have improved, as well as the communication of warnings. In 2013, many locals did not understand warnings of a “storm surge” — and later likened the effects of Haiyan to a tsunami.

“There are improvements when it comes to localizing these terms,” said Algo, adding that many local governments and communities have beefed up their first response systems.

Still, there were blind spots in disseminating emergency information to people in Goni’s path. Most notable was the absence of ABS-CBN, formerly the country’s largest broadcasting network, which the government ordered closed earlier this year in what many critics saw as a politically motivated attack on the free press. The media giant, which aired on free television and radio, reached millions of viewers and reported in regional languages, which had made it a mainstay source of news for far-flung rural communities.

Danilo Arao, an associate professor journalism at the University of the Philippines Diliman, said that the broadcaster’s presence was sorely missed. “ABS-CBN used to be the only TV station that reached certain areas of the country,” he said on Twitter.

The Philippines is no stranger to natural hazards, from tropical cyclones to volcanic eruptions. The western Pacific archipelago is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

In this context, Algo lamented the common portrait of Filipinos as resilient, arguing that the glorification of this trait has become a go-to excuse for slow and reactive disaster response.