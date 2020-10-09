Typhoon Chan-hom was south of Japan’s Shikoku island Friday afternoon with maximum winds of 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour, the Meteorological Agency said.
The agency said Chan-hom took a route farther from the Japanese coast than expected and was not expected to make a landfall.
Disaster management minister Hachiro Okonogi urged residents to prepare early for high waves and possible flooding from the storm and avoid non-essential outings.
