Super Typhoon Goni narrowly sidestepped the capital region of more than 12 million this month, but Vamco brought rain and winds of up to 105 mph throughout Wednesday night into Thursday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration hoisted a Signal 3 warning, on a 1 through 5 scale, for much of Luzon, including the Manila metropolitan area.

The consecutive storms present double trouble for the Philippines’ overcrowded evacuation centers — usually tent setups in gyms and schools — as the coronavirus continues to spread. The country surpassed 401,000 cases this week, the second-highest in Southeast Asia.

On Thursday, whole houses were submerged and Filipinos were stranded on rooftops. The hashtag #RescuePH trended on social media, with people posting their whereabouts and contact details, begging for help. Many were stranded with elderly, children, and pets. Some were rescued on rubber life boats — and in one video, a child was floated out in a basin.

In the capital region, a river cutting through Marikina City swelled, forcing residents to seek higher ground. A steel bridge swept away by floodwater lodged against an elevated roadway in front of a mall. A ship rammed into another bridge north of Manila.

The Manila Electric Company said almost two million households — a fifth of its base — were still without electricity at midday Thursday.

As residents began assessing the toll, the phrase #NasaanAngPangulo, or "Where is the president?" began trending on Twitter. Rodrigo Duterte, the country's populist leader, appeared to answer that question in a short video broadcast, saying the government was on top of the situation.

He added that his security entail was preventing him from going out. “It’s not that I am at a distance from you,” he said. “I want to go there and swim with you, but I am being stopped. Because if I die, there’s only one president.”

In the eastern Philippines, which faces the Pacific Ocean, communities have not fully recovered from the battering of storms in the past three weeks.

In Naga City, the power grid had been partially restored when Vamco struck, causing blackouts again, said Marion Legacion, a volunteer organizer and the mayor’s wife. The area suffered uprooted trees, flooded neighborhoods, and waterlogged crops.

“As far as morale is concerned, the fear is there,” she said, “but we have to fight.”

On the island of Catanduanes — where Goni made landfall this month and felled communication lines have not been fully restored — a road that was recently cleared was blocked by debris again. It was forecast to see a storm surge between seven and 10 feet.

“I’m so exhausted,” a resident, Shirley Tapel, tearfully told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. “We clean up and prepare … then suddenly there’s a new storm. We have to pack up and move again.”

ABS-CBN, a media giant with a regional network that reached millions of viewers, was taken off free television this year in a move that journalists decried as politically motivated. Analysts and government critics say its closure left a communication gap in the disaster-prone country.

Casiano Monilla, assistant secretary of the Office of Civil Defense, said officials did not fall short of warning the public. In an online news conference Thursday, he maintained that the government was “not caught flat-footed,” but could not immediately provide figures for preemptive evacuations, nor answer questions about shortcomings in disaster preparedness.

“It’s not time for us to point fingers. Sorry to say that, but we are focusing now on the conduct of the rescue operations,” said Monilla.

Mahar Lagmay, executive director of University of the Philippines’ Resilience Institute, said the weather forecast may have been accurate — but that an efficient warning system was not just about announcing a typhoon’s approach.

With the worsening climate crisis and floods inundating more areas, he said the government had to map unprecedented dangers and clearly communicate these to residents.

“We have to prepare [for] hazards that are bigger than what we remember and what we experienced,” said Lagmay. “If we do not, when it comes, when they are bigger, people will get surprised.”

Although lesser in strength than Goni, Vamco’s sustained rains stoked memories of Ketsana, a 2009 storm that brought an hours-long deluge and left some 700 dead, mostly in the capital. Last year, national broadsheet Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that the Manila region was not ready for a repeat of a tragedy previously believed to take place once in a century.

“It’s just a matter of time when a bigger event … will strike in that place,” said Lagmay. “What happened today [and] yesterday, was the future.”

By Thursday afternoon, Vamco was exiting the Philippines over the South China Sea. Its passage over Luzon had weakened the storm, whose peak winds had dropped to the level of a Category 1 hurricane. Vamco is projected to move west and next come ashore in Vietnam on Saturday.