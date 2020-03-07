The statement gave no further details on where the travelers had come, when they had arrived to the UAE and which ports of entry they had come in from.

The other two cases, an Emirati and an Egyptian, were diagnosed after being monitored in connection with a cycling tour in the country that was halted a week ago after two Italians were first confirmed as having the virus.

The UAE is a major tourist destination and most of its residents are foreigners. The emirate of Dubai is also home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

To stymie the spread of the virus, the UAE has suspended schools, nurseries and universities for a month. It has also stopped flights to Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries by the new coronavirus, and limited flights to China.

Authorities have urged residents and citizens not to take unnecessary trips abroad, and to expect screenings and possible quarantines upon return. Like other countries around the world, the UAE has also cancelled major art, sporting and business events.

The virus, which originated in China, has infected more than 100,000 people globally. More than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in the Middle East, with most of those in Iran.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.