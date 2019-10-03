North Korea said Thursday it carried out its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in three years on Wednesday.
It was an apparent effort to increase pressure on the United States ahead of Saturday’s meeting of U.S. and North Korean officials, the first since talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed at a February summit.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD