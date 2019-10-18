According to Britain’s Press Association, William and Kate were due to fly over the Khyber Pass bordering Afghanistan in an engagement on Friday, but a “pretty bad storm” saw their flight turn back Thursday evening.
The royal couple’s visit to the Khyber Pass has been called off due to lack of time.
The couple arrived in Pakistan on Monday and will return home later Friday.
