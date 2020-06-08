He informed other villagers, who gave Matthews food and water and tried to help by throwing him a rope, but he said he couldn’t be pulled up because of his injuries.
Police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said a team from a local search-and-rescue agency, wearing personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak, went down into the well and lifted Matthews out late Saturday and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“He told authorities that he had been trying to evade a wild dog that chased him,” Sooai said. “He survived only by drinking water in the well.”
Matthews, who has been vacationing on Bali since March, holds a Ukraine passport and a driver’s license issued by the United Kingdom, Sooai said.
