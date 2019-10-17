The royal couple played cricket with children and members of Pakistan’s cricket team at the National Cricket Academy. Their day began with a birthday party at a charitable organization, SOS Children’s Village, and they’ll also visit the historic Badshahi mosque.
Since arriving, the royal couple have been advocates for girls’ education, visiting a girl’s school in Islamabad. They addressed climate change while in Pakistan’s northern region, where glaciers are melting at an alarming rate.
They return home Friday.
