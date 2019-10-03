UNITED NATIONS — A U.N. report says the deteriorated security situation across Afghanistan the past four years led to over 14,000 “grave violations” against children, including nearly 3,500 killed and over 9,000 injured.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the alarming level” of grave violations against children by all parties and said he is “deeply disturbed by the scale, severity and recurrence of grave violations endured by the children in Afghanistan.”