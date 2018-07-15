KABUL, Afghanistan — The United Nations says the number of civilians killed in Afghanistan in the first half of this year has increased by 1 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan says the number — 1,692 killed in violence — is the highest 6-month death toll since the systematic documentation of civilian casualties started in 2009.

UNAMA reported Sunday that 3,430 Afghan civilians were wounded in the January-June period.

The killed and wounded add up to a total of 5,122 civilian casualties, which is a 3 percent overall decrease from the first six months of 2017.

Since the U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, a resurgent Taliban have stepped up attacks and an Islamic State affiliate also emerged.

