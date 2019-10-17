Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, said neither side is doing enough to protect civilians.

The report said 2,563 civilians were killed and 5,676 were wounded in the first nine months of this year. Insurgents were responsible for 62 percent. July to September were the deadliest months so far this year.

In recent weeks efforts have stepped up to restart talks to end Afghanistan’s 18- year war.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD