UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet later this month to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Myanmar’s crackdown that led about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

British Ambassador Karen Pierce is council president for August and she told reporters Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief the council at the meeting. Guterres has called the Rohingya crisis “ethnic cleansing.”

Pierce says Britain wants the Aug. 28 session to focus on gaining “unconditional access” to Myanmar for the U.N. refugee and development agencies so they can work with Myanmar and Bangladesh “to make a credible plan to get the refugees back home in safety, dignity and security.”

She says it’s “a huge issue” that will also depend on having livelihoods and places for Rohingya to live.

