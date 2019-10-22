The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar said in its final report last month that Myanmar should be held responsible in international legal forums for alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

Darusman headed the mission and told the 193-member world body Tuesday that it has transferred 1,227 interviews with victims and witnesses of crimes against the Rohingya to another specially established U.N group. He says that includes “a list of over 150 people suspected of involvement in numerous international crimes.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD