UNITED NATIONS — A draft U.N. resolution would strongly condemn the continuing “gross human rights violations and abuses” against Rohingya Muslims and urgently call on Myanmar’s government to end discrimination and provide a path to citizenship for the embattled minority.

The draft resolution, sponsored by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, more than 25 European countries and Canada, was officially circulated Wednesday. The General Assembly’s human rights committee is expected to vote on the measure on Nov. 15.

The draft expresses deep concern that violence against the Rohingya has forced over 723,000 people to flee to Bangladesh since August 2017.

And it reiterates “deep distress” at reports that unarmed Rohingyas are still being subjected to excessive use of force and rights violations by Myanmar’s military and security forces, including killings and rapes.

