Muslim women return after getting fresh henna decorations on their hands on the eve of Eid al Adha, in Jammu, India, Sunday, Aug.11, 2019. Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir said that they eased restrictions Sunday in most parts of Srinagar, the main city, ahead of an Islamic festival following India’s decision to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy. There was no immediate independent confirmation of reports by authorities that people were visiting shopping areas for festival purchases as all communications and the internet remain cut off for a seventh day. (Channi Anand/Associated Press)

NEW DELHI — An uneasy calm is prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrate a major Islamic festival during an unprecedented crackdown after India moved to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew.

All communications and the internet remained cut off for an eighth day Monday.

News reports say authorities will allow Eid al-Adha prayers at neighborhood mosques during the day but will not permit large congregations to avoid anti-India protests.

The security lockdown appeared aimed at avoiding a backlash in India’s only Muslim-majority region where most people oppose Indian rule. The restrictions had been briefly eased on Friday for residents to attend mosque prayers, and people also were allowed to shop for the Eid festival on Saturday and Sunday.

