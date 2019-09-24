As Hong Kong police officers swarmed over the object and roughed it up in a dark alley, the object appeared to squirm.

In a city now accustomed to clashes between demonstrators and police as the government responds to months of protests with tear gas, mass arrests and bans on marches, the incident on Saturday and the official response were indicative of a breakdown in the relationship between the police force and the public.

A high definition, in focus video showing the malpractice by the police, shot by Yuen Long resident Ben, obtained for @HKFrontline - Acting Senior SP (Ops)(NTN HQ) Vasco Williams, that is not an ‘yellow object’ #antiELAB #ExtraditionLaw #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/X7RH9QwiZX — Galileo Cheng (@galileocheng) September 23, 2019

The episode underlined a harsh reality in this global financial hub, once admired for its legal system and official transparency. With Beijing flexing increasing control of the city’s institutions, and Hong Kong’s leader refusing to allow independent inquiry into police behavior, the city’s authorities appear not to fear the consequences of violating protocols intended to uphold the rule of law.

Instead, their approach this week was to obfuscate.

Asked Monday about the incident in Yuen Long, an outlying area of Hong Kong, acting senior superintendent Vasco Williams said footage showed an “officer kicking a yellow object,” not a man lying prone on the ground.

“We don’t know what that object is, but there are other videos that are more clear that show the entire incident. And there’s no malpractice by the police whatsoever,” he said. There was no assault, he added during a heated news conference.

The man shown in the video being kicked by police was a member of a group that deploys volunteers to negotiate between police and protesters at rallies, the group said. He was later arrested, local media reported.

Williams conceded that the case warranted investigation, but suggested the video could have been “doctored.” This was quickly debunked.

“Knowing you are being videoed, do you think any officer would be that stupid to assault someone under detention? I don’t think so,” Williams said. Hong Kong’s daily police briefings are carried by numerous news outlets and watched by thousands. Nearly as soon as Williams spoke, netizens pointed out that over a month ago, two officers were arrested after being captured on security footage beating a 62-year-old man they had restrained to a hospital bed.

Shortly after the news conference ended, posts that appeared to be from Williams’ account on the job-networking site LinkedIn were revealed, drawing even more negative attention to the police from those supportive of the pro-democracy movement.

The account, which used the name Vasco W. and listed “Superintendent at the Hong Kong Police Force” as the job description, made a number of derogatory comments about protesters, pro-democracy lawmakers and Hong Kong residents in recent months. Images of the posts were taken by The Washington Post before the account appeared to be deactivated.

The Hong Kong Police Force did not respond to a list of questions about the posts.

Throughout the protests that have rocked the city, triggered by a now-shelved plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has refused to countenance an independent investigation into police tactics — one of protesters’ five demands.

Those tactics have become more forceful over recent weeks, with police deploying water cannons and stinging blue dye along with tear gas and more than 1,550 arrests.

A report last week from Amnesty International accused the force of “reckless and indiscriminate” tactics, including torture, beatings and mistreatment of protesters in police detention. The Amnesty report followed criticism of the police by the United Nations.

Asked Tuesday how her government could rebuild trust in the police without a fully independent investigation, Lam said her support for the force does not mean she “condones irregularities.” The existing police watchdog has Lam’s “full support” to do fact-finding studies, but critics have noted that it is headed by an official handpicked by Lam, stuffed with her associates and loyalists, and has no ability to call witnesses.

Pressed about the video of the “yellow object,” Lam said it would be difficult to opine on “what is right, what is wrong, what is true, what is fake, because there have been … different versions [of] the same incident.”

The police have been under extreme pressure, she said, adding it was “quite remarkable” that there had been no fatalities.

The violence hasn’t been one-way. More hardcore protesters have intensified their tactics, such as pelting officers with molotov cocktails and bricks, and setting up burning barricades to stymie police clearance operations. Others have used slingshots to launch rocks at police and pester officers with laser pointers. Police said over the weekend that a protester tried to steal an officer’s revolver.

The protests represent a challenge to the authority of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who warned in 2017 that any effort to contest China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong was a “red line.” Though not an independence movement, the protests have come as Xi faces pressure on numerous fronts, from the trade dispute with the United States to a slowing economy, rising food prices, a recalcitrant Taiwanese administration, and accusations of cultural genocide against the Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang region.

Chinese authorities are particularly twitchy ahead of Oct. 1, when the Communist Party plans celebrations and a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Protesters are planning to disrupt official events in Hong Kong, where the government has already canceled a fireworks show.

On Tuesday in Hong Kong, a pro-democracy lawmaker, Roy Kwong, was attacked by three masked men as he tried to get into his car. The trio kicked and punched Kwong and recorded the attack on video, according to other lawmakers from the democracy camp.

“The fact the attackers recorded the ambush leads me to believe that the attackers were possibly paid to do this and the video would be needed as proof in order to get paid,” said James To, a pro-democracy lawmaker. “By beating him it is sending quite an alarming signal that Hong Kong is a place without regard for rule of law.”

Tiffany Liang contributed to this article.

