"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available," Leggett added.

Mohammad Ajmal Omar, a member of Nangarhar's provincial council, described the shootout as a possible insider attack. Omar, who was briefed on the incident, said there appeared to be casualties among U.S. and Afghan personnel.

Insider attacks have struck both Afghan and U.S. forces in the past. The Taliban and factions linked to the Islamic State also have footholds in the area.

A second Afghan official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said there was a clash between American and Afghan army forces in Sherzad district in Nangahar, but gave no further details.

Last month, a roadside bomb attack in Kandahar province killed two American service members and left two injured. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on Twitter.

The attack comes as formal peace talks between U.S. and Taliban negotiators are stalled, with U.S. negotiators demanding a reduction in violence before a deal can be signed.

