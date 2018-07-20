UNITED NATIONS — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korea’s foreign minister are briefing the U.N. Security Council on President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul’s dialogue with Pyongyang.

South Korea’s top diplomat Kang Kyung-wha told reporters before heading into Friday’s closed meeting that the North Koreans made “a clear commitment on complete denuclearization repeatedly and, of course, very forcefully at the Singapore summit with president Trump, and we will hold them up to that commitment.”

Netherlands’ U.N. Ambassador Karel Van Oosterom, who chairs the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea, said he welcomed the conversation.

“It’s very important that the Security Council remains closely connected to political developments on the peninsula,” he said.

