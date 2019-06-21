Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from left, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar Minister of State for Foreign Affaires Kyaw Tin, Philippines Foreign Affaires Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign affaires and Trade Erywan Yusof, Cambodia Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi pose for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press)

BANGKOK — Southeast Asian leaders will commit to conclude a long-delayed regional trade pact this year despite lingering odds to fend off risks from a protracted U.S.-China trade war when they gather for a weekend summit in Thailand.

The Chinese sinking of a Philippine boat, which endangered 22 Filipino fishermen , is also expected to put the South China Sea territorial conflicts under the spotlight in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. The two-day summit gets underway Saturday in the Thai capital of Bangkok, where ASEAN was founded in 1967.

Other key issues include the planned repatriation of more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees, who have fled a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar since August 2017 to neighboring Bangladesh in a crisis that has tested ASEAN.

