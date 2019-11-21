Esper had hoped that his decision to postpone a military flying exercise with South Korea would help nudge the North back to the negotiating table.

The North rejected the gesture.

Esper told reporters Thursday in Hanoi that he was disappointed by the North’s negative response.

He said: “I don’t regret trying to take the high road, if you will, and keep the door open for peace and diplomacy.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD