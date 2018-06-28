U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, talks with U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster while they try their hands on making Indian bread during their visit to a Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, a Sikh temple, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Nikki Haley offered inter-faith prayers in New Delhi on Thursday, visiting a Sikh shrine, a Hindu temple, a Jain temple, a Church and a Muslim mosque in the old, walled area of the Indian capital. The United States on Wednesday announced postponement of a high-level dialogue with India scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C., without assigning any reasons even as its ambassador to the United Nations met with top Indian leaders in New Delhi to step up ties in various fields. (Manish Swarup/Associated Press)

NEW DELHI — Nikki Haley, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, is on an inter-faith journey in India, visiting a Hindu temple, a Sikh shrine, a mosque and a church in old parts of the capital.

Born in South Carolina to Sikh immigrants from the northern Indian state of Punjab, Haley rolled breads at the Sikh shrine on Thursday, a religious way of paying obeisance to Sikh gurus.

After visiting the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, she interacted with a child sitting outside.

She is on her first visit to India after taking over as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Haley visited India in 2014 when she was the South Carolina governor.

