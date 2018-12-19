U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun speaks to the media upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. special envoy for North Korea has visited a border village the rival Koreas has been demilitarizing as part of steps to reduce military tensions amid a larger diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Thursday did not provide details about Stephen Biegun’s visit to Panmunjom. He wasn’t expected to meet with North Korean officials at the village, which is often used for diplomacy between the allies and North Korea.

Biegun said after arriving in South Korea on Wednesday that Washington is reviewing easing travel restrictions on North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments to help resolve an impasse in nuclear negotiations.

Biegun will discuss with South Korean officials the allies’ policies on North Korea, including the enforcement of sanctions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.