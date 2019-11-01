The department said Friday the extension was enacted to comply with court injunctions against the move, which it said it’s appealing.

Honduras’ president says TPS status has allowed over 40,000 Hondurans to live and work in the United States since Hurricane Mitch caused widespread damage in Honduras in 1999.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez wrote in his Twitter account that, “We will continue working to find a permanent and humane solution for out Honduran brothers.”

