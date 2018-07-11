BEIJING — The U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye says it has found evidence that a Chinese hacking team it believes is linked to Beijing has penetrated computer systems belonging to Cambodia’s election commission, opposition leaders and media.

FireEye said Wednesday it did not find evidence that the Chinese hackers are working to sway Cambodian elections on July 29 in the ruling party’s favor.

But the findings may cast a murky geopolitical shadow over the elections critics already say will be neither free nor fair.

China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected these allegations.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a staunch ally of Beijing, had faced what analysts predicted would have been a tight race before he jailed opposition leader Kem Sokha last year, accusing him of treason, and courts disbanded the main opposition party.

