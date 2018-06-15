COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The United States says it is dismayed by the prison sentences given to an ex-Maldivian president and two Supreme Court judges and urged the government to uphold the rule of law.

A Maldives court sentenced ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom to one year, seven months and six days in prison on Wednesday for failing to hand over his mobile phone to investigators after he was accused of plotting to overthrow the government. Two Supreme Court judges arrested with Gayoom were given the same sentences.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that the U.S. is “greatly dismayed” by reports that they were sentenced without a fair trial and that it casts “serious doubt” on the government’s commitment to the rule of law.

