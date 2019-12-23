KABUL, Afghanistan — An American service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement, without providing further details.

The statement did not identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. It stressed that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, names of service member killed in action are being withheld for 24 hours, until the notification of the family is completed.