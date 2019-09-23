Afghan villagers transport victims of an airstrike in Helmand province, on Sept. 23, 2019. Afghan and U.S. authorities are investigating reports that civilians were killed in a U.S. airstrike during a joint operation against al-Qaeda militants. (Noor Mohammad/AFP/Getty Images)

A U.S. defense official in Afghanistan acknowledged Monday that an operation carried out by American and Afghan forces in southern Afghanistan may have caused civilian casualties.

Launched late Sunday, the operation was aimed at al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province. A fierce firefight broke out as U.S. and Afghan ground forces were surrounding a compound, according to the U.S. official in Kabul, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details of the operation.

The exchange of fire dragged into the early hours of Monday, and when the ground troops were unable to move into the compound, a U.S. airstrike was called in on the site. The U.S. official said it was possible that civilians were inside the compound at the time of the strike and that allegations of civilian deaths are under investigation.

No U.S. forces were harmed in the operation, but the official did not release casualty information for Afghan security forces.

Reports of the operation began to emerge Monday, with some local Afghan officials claiming that more than 35 civilians were killed as they returned home from a wedding party.

The command overseeing all U.S. forces in Afghanistan said in a statement Monday that the strike was conducted “against barricaded terrorists firing on Afghan and U.S. forces.” The statement added that U.S. forces believe “the majority of those killed in the fighting died from al-Qaeda weapons or in the explosion of the terrorists’ explosives caches or suicide vests.”



Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, on Sept. 23, 2019, after a U.S. airstrike targeting al-Qaeda militants. (Noor Mohammad/AFP/Getty Images)

Omar Zowak, a spokesman for the Helmand provincial government, said that three civilian vehicles passing by the compound during the operation were hit by an airstrike but that the number of civilian casualties was unclear.

The U.S. official in Kabul said the only vehicle in the area was a motorcycle and that it was fired upon after its riders fired on U.S. and Afghan forces.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement that several people were detained during the operation, including five Pakistani nationals and one person from Bangladesh. The statement described one part of the compound as a “large warehouse of the terrorist’s supplies and equipment.”

Reports of civilian casualties are under investigation, the Defense Ministry statement added.

Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

