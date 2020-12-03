It would limit their visas to a single entry, with the visa duration lasting one month. Previously, Chinese nationals were eligible to apply for tourism or business visas, for instance, that are valid for 10 years and for unlimited entries, with stays of up to 90 days.

AD

The State Department said the rules were part of broad U.S. policies and actions to protect the country from the “malign influence” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

AD

“Through various entities, the CCP and its members actively work in the U.S. to influence Americans through propaganda, economic coercion, and other nefarious activities,” a spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said Thursday in a statement.

China said it had lodged representations with the U.S. Embassy over the issue on Thursday. But there was no immediate announcement by China on potential retaliatory visa measures.

The new rules could have sweeping impact on business, social and cultural exchanges between the two countries, particularly the business elite.

AD

Communist Party membership is not explicitly required, but is often a de facto requisite, for career advancement to top positions in China from the government to most major industries and academia.

Even in the relatively liberal technology sector, top executives such as Alibaba chairman Jack Ma, are party members and would normally travel to the United States many times a year.

AD

“For decades we allowed the CCP free and unfettered access to U.S. institutions and businesses while these same privileges were never extended freely to U.S. citizens in China,” the U.S. Embassy said.

The U.S. move was an “escalated form of political oppression toward China by some extreme anti-China forces in the U.S. who act out of intense ideological bias and a deep-rooted Cold War mentality,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

AD

“We hope that some people in the U.S. can view China and China’s development in a more rational, calm and objective manner, and give up this hatred and abnormal psychology toward the Chinese Communist Party,” Hua added.