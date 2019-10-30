The U.S. Embassy said Wednesday that U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed the “Afghan peace process” with Pakistan’s top officials.

Khalilzad’s next destination was not immediately known.

Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s security adviser, said on Tuesday that Kabul wants Pakistan — which says it wants peace — to not incite the conflict in Afghanistan and aid the Taliban.

He also said Kabul insists on a one-month cease-fire as precondition for talks with the Taliban.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD