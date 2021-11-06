According to the Internet freedom scores from Freedom House, a pro-democracy think tank, both Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are considered “not free.” Two other Central Asian countries, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, are not ranked at all, but Freedom House pointed out that both have used “wholesale blackouts” of news portals and social media platforms to suppress potential anti-government chatter. Only Kyrgyzstan, among the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is ranked “partly free” for Internet openness.