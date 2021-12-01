Shanna Hicks’ home dreadlocks business doesn’t appear to fall under McGowan’s mandate. But the 35-year-old, who lives in Karratha in the state’s north, said she would sooner stop working than get the shots. Hicks condemned the threats against politicians and lamented that they had distracted from peaceful anti-vaccine protests. But she also bristled at Western Australia’s plan to boost vaccinations by door-knocking residents in communities with low immunisation rates, like hers.