Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Venezuela and China have agreed to joint investments Maduro announced on Tuesday. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela is leaning heavily on new investments from China, saying they will dramatically boost oil production and turn around the country’s crashing economy.

President Nicolas Maduro said in a Tuesday broadcast that China has agreed to invest $5 billion more following his recent trip to Beijing.

Venezuela is gripped by a historic crisis with shortages of food and medicine, driving masses abroad.

China in the last decade has given Venezuela loans, cash and investment totaling $65 billion.

Venezuela’s oil production today is a third of what it was two decades ago, and falling.

Miami-based Venezuela expert Russ Dallen says the influx of money appears to be investments China will control.

Dallen says China aims to boost oil production and recoup billions in debt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.