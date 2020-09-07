The four others are accused of “opposing those who are on public duties,” VTV said.
The leader of the village, a 84-year-old man, was killed during the clash, it said.
The trial is expected to last 10 days.
Land disputes are common in Vietnam because the government does not recognize private land ownership. Land can be taken for infrastructure and investment projects, and disagreements over compensation often lead to prolonged disputes.
