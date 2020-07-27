Authorities estimated several thousand people would be stranded by the transportation shutdown and asked hotels to shelter them.
On Sunday, the government ordered unnecessary business to close down and required people to practice social distancing in the city of 1.1 million population.
The outbreak was detected in patients and health workers at Da Nang hospital.
With the new infections, Vietnam has reported 431 cases of COVID-19 without a death.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.