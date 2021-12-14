In sentencing Trang, the Hanoi People’s Court gave her even more years in prison than the seven to eight prosecutors had requested.
Trang, who was repeatedly interrupted by the judge during the trial, rejected all the charges. Her lawyers said she was informed of her trial date only a day before.
There was heavy security at the courthouse with anti-riot police on hand and checkpoints on the main roads leading to the area, as well as a heavy presence of plain clothes agents.
“The trial was held under tight security control, which is not new for trials of this kind,” said Le Van Luan, one of the five lawyers of Trang. “The judge handed down a sentence that is heavier than what prosecutors recommended. That’s unusual.”
“Trang was in good spirits,” he told The Washington Post as he was leaving the courthouse, adding that they would appeal to a higher court within 15 days.
Trang, who is 43, has written numerous books and co-founded independent media outlets and the environmental group Green Trees. In 2019, Reporters Without Borders awarded her a Press Freedom Prize.
Despite opening up to foreign investment and seeking closer ties with the United States, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party retains tight control of the media and remains deeply intolerant of dissent. In a December 2020 report, Amnesty International said Vietnam held a record 170 prisoners of conscience, 40 percent of whom were incarcerated for sharing posts critical of the government on social media.
Nguyen Quang A, a prominent Vietnamese dissident, said the authorities were afraid of Trang, “the most famous activist in Vietnam.”
“By jailing her, they are removing a focal point for dissidents in order to silence others,” Nguyen said. “The message is that the police can arrest anyone, so be obedient.”
Part of the indictment focused on a report Trang released with environmental group Green Trees about the mass deaths of marine life in Vietnam 2016, and a report the following year on religious freedom. The authorities also accused her of speaking with foreign media organizations, including the British Broadcasting Corp., to defame the Vietnamese government.
In January 2020, Trang spoke out about a clash over land rights in Dong Tam Village — related to the construction of a military airport on farmland claimed by villagers on the outskirts of Hanoi.
Trang was initially detained in Ho Chi Minh City on Oct. 6 last year, the same day that officials from the United States and Vietnam held discussions on human rights and freedom of expression. Following her arrest, Trang was held incommunicado until Oct. 19 this year, when she was allowed to meet with one of her lawyers.
“It is clear that Pham Doan Trang is being persecuted for her long-standing work as an independent journalist, book publisher, and human rights defender,” the statement said.
Vietnam’s state media has said Trang was radicalized by hostile reactionaries after traveling overseas. Voice of Vietnam, the national radio broadcaster, said her writing had seriously affected security and order while also angering the state and the Vietnamese people.
Zachary Abuza, professor of Southeast Asia studies at the National War College in Washington, said Trang had become a headache for Vietnam’s rulers because she exposed how the government violated its own laws.
“They spent years harassing, intimidating, and threatening her. She never backed down, ever, even when she knew they were coming for her. This is a woman of inordinate courage.”
In a letter entitled “Just in case I am imprisoned,” released shortly after her arrest in October 2020, Trang called for electoral reforms, before adding “please take care of my mother.”
“I don’t want freedom for just myself; that’s too easy,” she wrote. “I want something greater: freedom for Vietnam.”