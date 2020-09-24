A market inspector said the owner of the factory, a 34-year-old woman, confessed that they bought the used condoms from a man in the province. The condoms were washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages, the newspaper said.
It said police announced they will investigate and track down others involved in the operation. A call to police for comment was not answered Thursday.
The newspaper quoted a health official as saying the recycled condoms posed an extreme health risk to users.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.