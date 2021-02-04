“I sleep until I wake up, and when I wake up, there’s food to eat. When I’m done eating, I go out. Every day is carefree and easy,” the 28-year-old said. “As soon as I get home, all pressure is gone.”

Last week, Du canceled her plane ticket back, deterred by the myriad pandemic restrictions for those traveling home for the mid-February holiday. Her mother, worried Du will be lonely, has sent her ingredients for a traditional dish of smoked pork and luhao, a crunchy, reed-like vegetable common in southern China.

For the second year in a row, millions like Du are missing out on the most important holiday of the year — a time for family reunions, lavish meals, fireworks and catching up with friends — as authorities try to control new coronavirus outbreaks.

Residents are not only disappointed. Many are also angry at the extreme measures local authorities, determined to avoid outbreaks in their districts, have adopted to limit travel. The disruption shows how far China remains from a full return to normal, while revealing drawbacks in the highly centralized, authoritarian system that Beijing often credits for its success over the coronavirus.

China’s Spring Festival, as the holiday is known, comes at a sensitive time. More than 20 million people in the north are under varying levels of lockdown after new outbreaks. A World Health Organization team is in Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the outbreak, investigating the origins of the virus in a heavily scrutinized and increasingly politicized mission.

For months, officials have discouraged travel during the festival by handing out cash subsidies, free phone data usage, and points for coveted residence permits in cities. China’s State Council instructed officials to “guide the public” to celebrate “on the spot” rather than crisscross the country.

Villages in Henan province have hoisted large red banners warning people to stay away. One reads: “To bring the virus back is unfilial. Passing it to your parents is unconscionable.” Another in Xiangyang in Hubei province said: “Guests at your doorstep this year will be visitors at your grave next year.”

The measures appear to have worked. This year’s Spring Festival travel rush is expected to be the quietest in more than a decade. Transport ministry officials expect 1.2 billion trips, compared with 3 billion in 2019 and a drop of more than 20 percent from last year, when many families were sheltering at home at the height of the outbreak in China.

On Sunday, officials said train journeys were down 75 percent for the first four days of the travel period, which began on Jan. 28, compared with a year earlier. Photos posted online Friday showed an empty Beijing Railway Station, one of the capital’s busiest hubs.

Those who tried to go home have found themselves stymied by extra, often contradictory rules. In theory, residents traveling to rural areas only need to present a negative coronavirus test result taken within the past seven days. Unofficially, local governments have added restrictions, such as mandating centralized quarantine and sealing residents in their homes.

In Jixi, a city in the northern province of Heilongjiang, a resident returned home last week and later found her home sealed with a notice ordering her to quarantine for seven days. (On Monday, officials apologized and unsealed her home, as well as those of other residents.)

In Tianjin, a coastal city of more than 15 million people, those returning to nonurban districts of the city have been ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days. “I am so tired! The policy changes every day and every district tells you something different to decipher. In the end, no one can go home,” a returnee wrote on Weibo.

“Last year we couldn’t gather together. Now, the situation is so much better but we still can’t. The country is going a little overboard,” wrote another.

Some Internet users took to sharing mock guidelines online to illustrate how requirements become stricter the closer one gets to rural areas, under more scrutiny after recent outbreaks in villages. According to the chart, provinces require travelers to have a negative coronavirus test but towns mandate centralized quarantine plus home isolation. Upon arriving at one’s village, residents will find that no returnees are allowed.

Anger over Spring Festival travel threatens to undermine hard-won public support for government measures. Screenshots of complaints on the State Council’s website and WeChat page were censored on Weibo, where users urged residents to call a hotline at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention to report “policy deviations.”

The hashtag “protect the rights of migrant workers subjected to more restrictions” had more than 280 million views as of Tuesday. For many migrant workers, the holiday is the only time of the year they have to see their families.

The frustration reached such a level that state media and health officials have turned on local authorities. On Sunday, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, ordered local governments to roll back compulsory testing and quarantine for those from low-risk areas. Mi described the added restrictions as “lazy governance” and a “waste of precious pandemic control resources.”

Officials, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, have attributed their country’s mostly successful containment of the virus to the ruling Communist Party’s ability to quickly mobilize resources and personnel. But China’s authoritarian system also makes the reverse, a relaxation of measures, difficult.

“This remarkable ability to centralize — of top-down control — also means that local governments are always uncertain as to what the center wants,” said John K. Yasuda, an assistant professor in political science at Johns Hopkins University who focuses on regulation and bureaucratic politics in China.

“The central-local relationship tends to swing to extremes pre- and post-crisis,” he said. “Post-crisis, the incentives are all such that being risk-averse is better for your political survival.”

Blaming local officials, responsible for carrying out the unpopular Lunar New Year restrictions, gives the central government cover, some analysts say. Local authorities also bore the brunt of criticism for the outbreak last year, although reports show central officials, including Xi, were aware of the burgeoning crisis before the public was warned.

Still, some residents are grateful that their inability to go home for the holidays means they won’t suffer relatives’ prying about their salary or marriage prospects. Others said they were happy to avoid being pressured into heavy drinking sessions with friends and colleagues.

“For all the marriage-age men who every year search for reasons not to go home, the pandemic has given them the perfect excuse,” said one Weibo user, happy to not return to Shenzhen this year. “This is great. I won’t be subjected to lectures about getting married,” a woman from Jilin province wrote on the microblog.

Others who have been caught in lockdowns near Beijing have seen their Lunar New Year holidays extended by weeks. Sui Ruiqiu, 33, a French translator based in Beijing, has found herself stuck in her hometown of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, which has barred incoming and outgoing traffic since early January, when a new cluster of cases emerged.

She spends her days reading, watching television with her mom, or playing with her 2-year-old nephew. Lanterns and lights have been strung up in the city for the Lunar New Year, but the atmosphere is not as festive as in years past. From her window, she can see that the streets are mostly empty.

“Last year, we couldn’t have meals with a lot of people or really celebrate,” she said.

Still, Sui is not bothered that this year is likely to be as quiet. “My parents told me, ‘As long as you are home, that is celebrating the new year.’ ”