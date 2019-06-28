NEW DELHI — A fire official says a 23-meter (60-feet) high wall has collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers living there.

Fire Official J. Gaekwad says the boundary wall of a multi-story residential apartment building collapsed in Pune early Saturday as monsoon rains lashed western Maharashtra state.

A rescue operation is continuing as some more people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

