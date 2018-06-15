The body of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari lies lifeless inside a car after an attack in Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Bukhari and his bodyguard were fatally shot as he left his office. Police said the assailants came on a motorbike and fired a volley of bullets toward the victims, leaving Bukhari and his guards in a pool of blood. Another bodyguard was undergoing surgery and was reportedly in critical condition. (Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India — The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Indian authorities to investigate the killing of a prominent journalist in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The CPJ says authorities must ensure “thorough and credible” probe in the shooting death of Shujaat Bukhari and bring the killers to justice.

Bukhari was fatally shot along with his two police guards by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening as he left his office in Srinagar, the disputed region’s main city.

The killing was condemned by the Indian home minister, the opposition leader and Kashmiri pro-India politicians as well as separatists and rebels who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir.

Thousands participated in Bukhari’s burial Friday.

Journalists in Kashmir have been targeted in the past by both the Indian state and militant groups.

