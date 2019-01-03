Afghan officials on Thursday blasted President Trump’s praise of the 1979 Soviet invasion and occupation, which he described as a fight against terrorism, breaking with decades of Republican anti-communist beliefs.

In Trump’s revisionist history of Afghanistan, “the reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia,” he said during a cabinet meeting Wednesday. “They were right to be there. The problem is, it was a tough fight.”

It was a surprising break from U.S. conservatives dating back to President Ronald Reagan, who saw the invasion as an attempt to spread communism, and aided insurgent forces fighting against Soviet troops.

The comments raised eyebrows with officials in Afghanistan, at a time when Kabul has been frustrated with the sudden U.S. announcement to withdraw up to half its troops as peace talks with the Taliban continue without the Afghan government involvement.

A statement from the President Ashraf Ghani’s office described the battle against the Soviets as a “national uprising for gaining freedom” and noted that the Soviet invasion was condemned by the United Nations and the United States at the time.

“All presidents of America not only denounced this invasion but remained supporters of this holy jihad of the Afghans,” read the statement, which added that the government would be seeking clarity from the United States.



Afghan children and a soldier bid farewell to Soviet soldiers riding atop an armored personnel carrier as the official troop withdrawal begins after nearly a decade long military intervention in war-torn Afghanistan, Sunday, May 15, 1988, Kabul. (Liu Heung Shing/AP)

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Saleh Mohammad Saleh, a lawmaker representing Konar province, also noted that the United States funded the rebels fighting the Soviets and now to hear Trump justifying the invasion was “really strange,” he said.

“Our war against the Soviets was righteous, the international community stood by us. We gave more than enough sacrifices,” he told The Washington Post. “This man proves to be more mad than people think.” he added, also

He also criticized the plan to pull out at least half of the 14,000 U.S. troops in the country as bad for Afghanistan stability, especially in the midst of peace negotiations.

Sayed Ikramuddin Masoomi, a lawmaker representing Takhar province who also fought against the Soviets, said their occupation “was crystal clear and was specifically for supporting its puppet communists in Afghanistan.”

Trump’s invitation for Russia and India to join the fight against the Taliban — along with Pakistan, where the militants have enjoyed safe haven — further complicated matters, Massomi told The Post.

Rahmatullah Nabil, a former head of the Afghan intelligence agency, blasted Trump in a series of tweets.

“Even Russia no longer says that or tries to justify it,” he said about the invasion and occupation. “Those that fail to learn from the lessons of history are doomed to repeat it; hopefully you are smart enough not to make the same mistake when it comes to abandoning AFG.”

Trump also puzzled officials when he suggested the endeavor, which ended in a Soviet withdraw in 1989, was the principal reason the Soviet Union collapsed two years later, and not a costly and escalating arms race with the United States.

