Here is what you need know:

U.S. Troop Withdrawals

The deal states that all U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upholds specific commitments. This was not a widely anticipated aspect of the peace deal. While the U.S. military command in Kabul already began drawing down troops in Afghanistan, it was expected that a small counterterrorism force would be left behind.

There are currently about 12,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the first phase of this full withdrawal would bring those numbers down to 8,600 troops within 135 days. During that time, U.S. allies and coalition members will also proportionally draw down their forces.

Then, over the next nearly 10 months, the rest of the U.S. troops would be withdrawn given that the Taliban uphold their end of the bargain. Broadly that means the group pledges to engage in talks with the Afghan government and commits not to allow terrorist groups to use Afghan soil to plot attacks against the United States or its allies.

Obstacles to peace

Many challenges remain. The diplomatic effort to get the U.S. and the Taliban to agree to a deal took years. It is not unreasonable to assume that talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could be a similarly length effort.

As mentioned above the Taliban has already suggested there are caveats to their commitments not to harbor terrorist groups. While the Taliban has played a large role in the fight against the Islamic State in Afghanistan, the group still maintains ties to al-Qaeda.

Also Afghanistan is riddled with armed groups who do not want to see a peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban. Some of these armed groups are not aligned with wither the government or the Taliban. A peace deal will not necessarily halt their attacks.

In addition, decades of conflict in Afghanistan have created space for profitable smuggling routes and a growing narcotics trade. Peace could make it more difficult for illicit activities like this to continue and it would not be surprising for these groups to turn to violence to protect their financial interests.

Can relative calm remain?

A week-long reduction in violence countrywide in Afghanistan was described by U.S. negotiators as a key precondition to the signing of a peace deal. But now it’s unclear what will happen to violence levels in Afghanistan.

Over the past week violence levels came down about 80 percent in both urban and rural parts of the country. Afghan government forces and Taliban fighters felt safe enough to approach one another, moves unthinkable just over a week ago.

U.S. officials have said they hope violence will remain low throughout the intra-Afghan talks.

But following the signing of the deal Saturday, the spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatar office, Suhail Shaheen told The Washington Post, the reduction in violence agreement was no longer in effect. “That was for making the environment conducive to sign the deal,” he said.

The Taliban hopes to achieve a “permanent solution” to violence levels in Afghanistan, he added. “But right now [there is] no such understanding of a cease-fire or reduction in violence.”

Prisoner swap

Prisoner swaps have been a controversial aspect of peace negotiations with the United States. Taliban prisoners are key leverage for the Afghan government and Kabul has long said it would not release prisoners until after intra-Afghan talks.

But the deal signed Saturday states that 5,000 prisoners Taliban are to be released by the date that intra-Afghan talks are required to start: March 10. The Taliban have long made this a key demand.

It’s unclear how this will impact intra-Afghan talks. The Afghan government is now left with essentially very little bargaining power as the U.S. has committed to withdrawing all their troops and has stipulated that the prisoner swap occur before negotiations begin between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

What’s next for talks?

The Afghan government needs to assemble a negotiating team. But that could be an even more complicated task at the moment as the country is in the midst of a deepening political crisis.

Disputed election results were announced earlier this month and both President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival have declared victory. Ghani’s rival has begun forcibly replacing governors in the north of the country and is threatening to set up a parallel government.