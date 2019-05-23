

A missile is seen being launched during a military drill in North Korea in a photo released May 10. (Korean Central News Agency/Reuters)

Listening to President Trump, it is almost as though North Korea didn’t just conduct two separate missile tests, firing off at least three ballistic missiles in direct contravention of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“I think that if you look, when I went to North Korea there were nuclear tests all the time, there were missiles going up all the time,” Trump said on “Fox News Sunday.” “But, they haven’t had any tests over the last two years — zero.”

The stalled nuclear talks with North Korea and the missile launches are certainly on the mind of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will host Trump for a state visit beginning Saturday.

Just for the record, here’s a photograph of the exhaust trail of a missile North Korea launched May 4, caught by a Planet Labs satellite.



A commercial satellite image from May 4 shows what analysts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California think is the launch point and exhaust trail of a new short-range ballistic missile test in North Korea. (Handout/Reuters)

Five days later, on May 9, North Korea launched from the country’s west coast two more missiles, which flew 290 and 180 miles before landing in the sea. At the time, the Pentagon described them as ballistic missiles, a description supported by an array of experts.

What does South Korea say?

It’s not a description the South Korean government supports.

Seoul has played down Pyongyang’s tests, describing the May 4 launch as “projectiles” rather than a missile, and referring to the May 9 launch as “short-range missiles” but arguing that further analysis is needed to determine whether they were indeed ballistic.

But is Seoul being sincere?

At a luncheon Tuesday with top military officials of the two allies, President Moon Jae-in appeared to slip up when he referred to North Korea’s May 9 launch as “dando missiles,” an ambiguous expression mixing up “tando” and “dangeori,” which respectively mean ballistic and short-range in Korean, according to a pool report.

The presidential Blue House scrambled to clarify, with spokeswoman Ko Min-Jung insisting that Moon meant to refer to the missile as “short-range” instead of “ballistic.”

What is the difference?

The distinction is important.

Multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions specifically say that North Korea must stop all tests using ballistic missile technology, deemed particularly threatening to other countries.

Calling the missiles “ballistic” would raise the diplomatic stakes at a time when the peace process is already falling apart.

Secretary of States Mike Pompeo appears to recognize this. He also has played down the missile tests, saying that they were short-range and not a threat to the United States.

So were they ballistic or not?

“There is not a scintilla of doubt that North Korea fired at least three ballistic missiles,” said Jeffrey Lewis, a scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California.

Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the South Korean government may be playing “fast and loose” with semantics.

“The trajectory of the KN-23 is low, so sometimes referred to as a quasi-ballistic missile, which may give them just enough semantic wiggle room to say ‘IT’s not an SRBM,” he said, referring to a short-range ballistic missile. “But it is.”



People watch a TV showing file footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on May 9. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

Why are Trump and Moon making excuses for Pyongyang?

The U.S. president is clearly trying to boast about what he considers an important foreign policy success, and minimize the problems that have emerged since the collapse of his summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.

Moon, his South Korean counterpart, has invested even more of his personal prestige in engaging with North Korea. His government has run into serious criticism from North Korea recently for continuing military exercises with the United States, and he’s struggling to make headway as the de facto mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.

Does it really matter?

Lewis thinks so.

“I am always in favor of keeping a sense of perspective and searching for a diplomatic solution,” he wrote in an email. “But lying about what the North Koreans are doing is a recipe for disaster. These two tests are a warning that there is worse to come unless the United States is willing to accept much less than it demanded in Hanoi.”

Narang is slightly more forgiving. He points out the tests don’t violate North Korea’s promise to cease nuclear and inter-continental ballistic missiles and argues that Washington and Seoul may hope they are one-off responses to U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

But the risk, he adds, is that “by doing so it green-lights Kim to keep pushing the line and gradually testing longer-range missiles as a pressure tactic,” he said. “What if he tests one missile too far or one missile too many and, literally, overshoots what Trump is willing to tolerate?”

That’s a risk also highlighted by Nam Sung-wook, a former South Korean intelligence official who is now a professor of North Korean studies at Korea University.

“The North Koreans need the big powers to pay attention to them,” he said. “The low-key response to his latest test could stimulate Kim into a bigger provocation.”

How is this playing in Japan?

Not terribly well.

Policymakers and experts are concerned that this softly-softly approach might encourage North Korea to test a medium-range ballistic missile that could really threaten their country. In that case, they would be hoping for a much stronger response from Trump.

But Narushige Michishita, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, says that any strategy has an upside and a downside.

The “denial” approach has the advantage of conveying Washington and Seoul’s strong commitment to restart talks, he said. It has the disadvantage of undermining the allies’ bargaining position and encouraging North Korea to try to find out what happens if it launches medium- or long-range missiles.

“Overall, it is not such a bad idea,” he said. “It doesn’t help, but it isn’t too harmful, either.

Is there a better way than denial?

A more sensible approach, Narang says, would have been to call the May 9 launch what it was — a short-range solid fuel ballistic missile.

The next step would then be to explain that although it did not violate any commitments Kim made to Trump or Moon, it did violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, and then to warn that any further ballistic missile tests would violate the spirit of the Singapore Declaration agreed to by Trump and Kim.

“It would thereby keep the door open for diplomacy without incentivizing Kim to push the line any further,” he said.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.

