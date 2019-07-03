Protesters put a Hong Kong colonial flag and deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Chamber after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. (Vincent Yu/AP)

When the 27-year-old Yap entered Hong Kong’s legislative council building, stepping over shards of glass and twisted metal into a chamber freshly occupied by helmeted young protesters, the first word he saw spray painted inside was “payback.”

He immediately understood what it meant.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, he survives on less than $1,300 a month in a city more expensive than San Francisco and New York. He can’t choose his own leader, who is handpicked and subservient to Beijing, and the young representatives he voted for were disqualified from the legislature. He participated in the 2014 occupation of Hong Kong streets, which lasted 79 days before it was crushed, its leaders jailed and its call for universal suffrage resoundingly denied.

“In this situation, I can do nothing but take a risk, and treat it as a gamble,” said Yap, who asked to be only identified by his last name for fear of retribution over his involvement. “Maybe we have a 1 percent chance to win. Maybe it will draw the attention of Beijing, and change something later.”

And if not, he added: “At least I went to the front lines and helped. I will not regret it, since I have tried my best. And I am not afraid, since I have nothing to lose.”

The unprecedented scenes of a thronging mass of young protesters breaking into Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, after weeks of sustained demonstrations, have jolted many around the world and in this modern, skyscraper-stuffed global financial hub.

They then watched, holding their breath, as riot police inevitably marched on the occupied legislature later that night, shooting tear gas and sending the young protesters retreating in panic and fear. Police on Wednesday along with forensic experts began documenting evidence left in the building, vowing to “bring the culprits to justice,” raising the specter of mass arrests.

Already police said they have arrested eight people who had allegedly exposed private information of police officers online and threatened them and their families.

But for the tens of thousands here who have either aided, supported or directly participated in illegal acts of civil disobedience over the past weeks, there has simply been no other choice.

[For China, a growing conundrum: What to do with Hong Kong?]

Despite the long odds of changing the course of the Hong Kong government — and Beijing’s solidifying grip — scores of protesters interviewed by The Washington Post, believe the only way forward is to keep fighting, with the territory’s long history of demonstrations and relative freedoms firmly in mind.

“Hong Kong is at the edge of losing everything,” said a 24-year-old female protester. “People cannot judge what [actions are] worthwhile or not. We just, simply, want to struggle for the limited freedom and value of Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy when it was handed over to China from the British in 1997, exactly 22 years ago Monday. In the ensuing two decades, attempts to erode Hong Kong’s freedoms — including a package of onerous sedition laws, introduced in 2003, and a 2010 proposal for a national education syllabus praising Chinese communism and denouncing Western democracy — were derailed by mass protests.

More recently, however, the 2014 protests against Beijing’s political involvement in Hong Kong were quashed, leaving behind a disappointed generation of young activists who had been mobilized and invigorated by the 79-day sit in.

This time, fueled by mass public outrage at plans that would allow extraditions to China and their government’s handling of the discontent, many in Hong Kong felt they had to take extreme measures in defense of their territory. One of the graffiti messages scribbled on the walls of the vandalized legislative council read: “You taught me peaceful protests are futile.”

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has suspended the extradition bill, but not fully withdrawn it. She has also declined to meet with protesters or pro-democracy lawmakers.

Antony Dapiran, author of a book on protest culture in Hong Kong, says that while the spark of the demonstrations have changed over the years, the bottom line remains the same.

“The underlying anxiety and the tension that seems to be propelling all of them is this sense that Hong Kongers are not the masters of their own destiny, and don’t govern themselves fully,” Dapiran said. “As that cycle of protest has recurred, we are starting to see a pattern of it getting more extreme.”

Some analysts argue that the protesters risky gambit on Monday, despite it ending with relatively little confrontation and no injury, will hurt their chance at winning more autonomy for Hong Kong — and instead convince Beijing that Hong Kong must have even less space to operate.

“It does show how thoughtless and nonstrategic the protesters are in what they are doing,” said Steve Tsang, the director of SOAS University of London’s China Institute. The brief occupation may have provoked Beijing authorities into contemplating a scenario down the line where they would have to directly intervene and that is “not in Hong Kong’s advantage,” he added.

Beijing and their allies in Hong Kong have condemned the protesters’ actions in the strongest terms. The Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in a statement backed criminal punishments for the protesters. Martin Liao, a member of Hong Kong’s cabinet and the leader of a pro-Beijing camp in the legislature said the protesters had treated the rule of law as though it was “nothing” and branded them as “thugs” who must be arrested.

For protesters like 22-year-old Karl, who was in the building on Monday, this response was predictable — yet there was a more important consideration.

“I was most afraid of losing my future, since I know that [storming the building] is a serious charge,” he said. But he heard protesters inside needed food and water after hours spent smashing their way in. He was moved when he saw girls younger than him rush in to participate. “I was inspired by their courage, regardless of death. I thought I should do something for them.”

Yap, the 27-year old, added: “Maybe it is only blood that will help shape political power.”

