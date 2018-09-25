Rosmah Mansor, center, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Anti-Corruption Agency for questioning in Putrajaya, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Rosmah has already been questioned by the anti-corruption investigators last June about alleged theft and money-laundering involving the 1MDB state investment fund. (Yam G-Jun/Associated Press)

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — The wife of Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak has arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was summoned Wednesday for a second time in three months and could face criminal charges like her husband. Najib has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of money laundering, corruption, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust over the scandal involving the 1MDB state fund and will face trial next year.

Rosmah didn’t speak to reporters as she entered the agency’s building, escorted by police and her lawyers. She came under the spotlight after police found hundreds of luxury handbags, jewelry and cash during raids on apartments linked to the family shortly after Najib’s shocking electoral defeat.

