South Korean President Moon Jae-in with President Trump at the White House on May, 18, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

When summit talks collapsed between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in February, it was a political gut punch for South Korea’s president.

Moon Jae-in has staked enormous political capital into the outreach with the North and now needs Washington’s backing to keep it moving forward.

On Thursday, Moon will bring his concerns directly to Trump in their first face-to-face meeting since the collapse of U.S.-North Korea negotiations in Hanoi in February.

For Moon, it is a chance to reaffirm the strength of the relationship between Washington and Seoul after mixed messages after the summit in Vietnam. Moon told South Korean officials last week that he was on the “same page” as his American counterpart.

But if South Korea and the United States are really united over the approach to Kim, they may be reading from different books.

In Seoul, there are numerous signs of distance from Washington’s view of the process, along with a dose of misunderstanding and mistrust, according to accounts from South Korean officials and leading experts.

There appears general goodwill toward Trump among South Korea officials, that does not always extend to the rest of the American negotiating team, including national security adviser John Bolton.

In particular, there was lingering confusion over the reasons for the failure of the Hanoi summit, which blindsided South Korean officials and forced Moon’s office to rewrite sections of a March 1 speech that anticipated an agreement.

One senior South Korean official, who requested anonymity to speak about ongoing negotiations, said that the United States had shifted the terms of denuclearization. “The United States essentially crushed North Korea with their maximalist position” by expanding its demands to include biological and chemical weapons in the proposal offered to Kim in Hanoi, the official said.

North Korean military officials have not responded to South Korean requests in the weeks following the Hanoi summit to cooperate on joint searches for military remains in the demilitarized zone. That suggested it may be difficult to coax the North back into engagement after the failed talks.

Moon Chung-in, a Yonsei University professor and an adviser to Moon who said he was speaking in a personal capacity, said that many in Seoul blamed the summit impasse on Bolton, a staunch opponent of diplomatic talks before joining the administration.

“We all thought there was something wrong. Our suspicions arose with John Bolton’s behavior,” Moon Chung-in said, describing how Bolton canceled a visit to South Korea ahead of the Hanoi summit.

“There is widespread understanding that Mr. John Bolton [must] have played a very, very negative role,” Moon Chung-in said.

A State Department spokeswoman, speaking on condition of anonymity due to department rules, said that multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions called on North Korea to destroy its weapons of mass destruction. “The DPRK must fulfill these obligations,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, using an acronym to refer to North Korea.

A National Security Council official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Bolton’s last-minute decision to cancel his visit to South Korea was due to events unfolding in Venezuela at that time.

South Korea’s Moon has also pushed back on those who suggested a rift with Washington. Speaking at a meeting with senior members of his government on April 1, he had criticized those who attempted to “drive a wedge” between South Korea and the United States, calling such measures “truly irresponsible.”

Indeed, despite the failure of the talks in Hanoi, the United States appears to want South Korea to continue acting as an intermediary with North Korea. Shortly after leaving Vietnam in February, Trump called Moon and asked him to help with Kim.

South Korean officials say that there are several lines of communication currently open between the pair, including messages passed indirectly through China and Russia.

Kim himself has yet to comment publicly on the outcome of the Hanoi talks, though North Korean state media wrote in early March that the public “at home and abroad” were “blaming the U.S. for the summit that ended without agreement.”

Kim is expected to speak at the first meeting of North Korea’s parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, on Thursday.

But in Washington, the South Korean president may need to not only convey Kim’s thoughts, but also communicate his own government’s position on negotiations to the United States.

A key point of disagreement between South Korea and U.S. officials is over the role and effectiveness of sanctions on North Korea. The Hanoi talks imploded after North Korea demanded all of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed since 2016 be lifted for a partial closure of a key nuclear facility, the Yongbyon compound.

Trump has demanded complete denuclearization in exchange for lifting of any sanctions. Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News that the U.S. policy was “incredibly clear” and that sanctions would not be lifted until complete denuclearization.

But South Korea’s presidential Blue House has suggested an alternate idea: a “good enough,” phased-in deal for the U.S. and North Korea, in which Pyongyang would freeze its nuclear weapons production while receiving some form of sanctions relief, as apart of a gradual process toward complete denuclearization.

Lee Do-hoon, appointed by Moon to help guide talks with North Korea, told a conference on April 4 that a total emphasis on sanctions was a mistake. “Sanctions themselves cannot fundamentally resolve our problem,” Lee said.

While South Korea’s presidential Blue House views potential sanctions relief as an incentive to bring North Korea back to the negotiation table, the White House views the sustenance of sanctions as a measure to pressure Pyongyang to denuclearize, said Chung Jae-Ho, Seoul National University international relations professor.

In a sign of the sensitivities surrounding sanctions, the senior South Korean official joked when asked about sanctions: “We don’t say the word ‘sanctions’ around here.”

