Than Zaw Aung, right, a lawyer of two Reuters journalists, talks to journalists during a press briefing together with Pan Ei Mon, second left, wife of Reuters journalist Wa Lone, Chit Su Win, second right, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, and Khin Maung Zaw, left, a lawyer of two Reuters journalists, at a hotel Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Yangon, Myanmar. A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison Monday on charges of illegal possession of official documents, a ruling met with international condemnation that will add to outrage over the military’s human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. (Thein Zaw/Associated Press)

YANGON, Myanmar — The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for possessing state secrets say they were shocked by the court’s decision.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign that drove 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority to flee to Bangladesh. The subject is sensitive in Myanmar because of worldwide condemnation of the military’s human rights abuses, which it denies.

Wa Lone’s wife, Pan Ei Mon, said at a news conference Tuesday that she never expected such a harsh punishment “because everyone knows that they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Kyaw Soe Oo’s wife, Chit Su, said she felt like a “crazy person.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.